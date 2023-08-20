IFP Youth Brigade 'jumped the gun' with anti-coalition letter, says party

Senior IFP members believe its Youth Brigade acted hastily in objecting to the Multi-Party Charter coalition agreement, but the youth structure said the agreement goes against party resolution of not getting into any arrangements ahead of the polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) believes its Youth Brigade jumped the gun in writing a letter objecting to its president Velinkosini Hlabisa’s participation in the newly formed Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.

This after the IFP, Democratic Alliance, Action-SA, and others signed a pre-election agreement to form a government should the African National Congress (ANC) fail to obtain more than 50% of the voter share in 2024's general elections.

READ: Multi-Party Charter for SA formally enters pre-elections coalition agreement

The Youth Brigade believes this goes against the party’s resolutions which include being open to working with any political party and not getting into any arrangements ahead of the polls.

However, senior IFP members believe its Youth Brigade acted hastily when it penned the letter objecting to the coalition agreement.

The party's members said the letter by the brigade’s Mlungisi Mabaso happened without them receiving a brief on the outcomes of the coalition talks.

The coalition agreement is intended to get the ANC out of power and keep the Economic Freedom Fighters out.

The IFP has worked with both organisations and has an existing relationship with ActionSA and the DA.

The brigade has suggested the IFP must consider withdrawing from its own resolution or from the multi-party coalition.

Its mother body is due to brief its leadership structures in a meeting on Monday.