Gauteng has given itself January 2024 deadline to end load shedding, says Lesufi

Lesufi said the provincial government has a detailed plan which seeks to secure alternative energy while protecting and fixing the existing electrical infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government has given itself a deadline of January 2024 to end the energy crisis.

Lesufi was speaking to media on Saturday on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee meeting at the Turffontein Racecourse.

Among other issues to be discussed by the committee was the province's plan to deal with the rotational power outages that are causing a huge burden on the country's economic hub.

"And we are also putting up three power plants that are based in Gauteng alone, either through solar and ensuring that those that don’t have electricity have access to solar.

"We are also improving old electricity plants that were dead in our province, we are re-activating them; that is why we believe by January we will have an idea whether we can relieve Gauteng from load shedding."