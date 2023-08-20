Anti-apartheid activists implore youth to protect SA's critical infrastructure

The call was made during United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 40th-anniversary celebrations at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday, during which speakers bemoaned high crime levels which threaten gains made since dawn of democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - Former anti-apartheid youth leaders have called on young people to play a part in defending the country’s critical infrastructure from destruction.

The call was made during United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 40th-anniversary celebrations at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday.

In attendance were a number of anti-apartheid activists, along with President Cyril Ramaphosa and two former presidents.

ALSO READ:

- Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years

- UDF success attributable to strength of single-issue campaign - Barbara Friedman

Former Congress of South African Students (COSAS) leader, Lulu Johnson said one of the biggest challenges facing today’s generation is high levels of criminality which are threatening to undo the progress made since apartheid.

“Let us call all on all progressive young people to defend our water and electricity infrastructure, and our national resources against thugs called amaphara and the zama zamas, comrade president our critical infrastructure laws are there to be implemented, not to gather dust.”

📸President @CyrilRamaphosa arriving Old Johannesburg City Hall in Gauteng for the #UDF40 National Celebration convened under the theme “Building Active Citizenry for Accountability and Transformation”. pic.twitter.com/SrNmk3cZXB ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 20, 2023

Speakers at the event said that the organisation’s sacrifices during apartheid were not in vain.

Professor Ihron Rensburg was the head of UDF’s national education crisis committee.

Rensburg said the things they were fighting for like the end of Bantu education and guaranteed free education have been achieved.

“Yet, immense challenges remain which must be addressed, for example, schools language policy, language teaching, and the related teacher training.”

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said many strides have been made in worker protection and rights

“It is easy to feel despondent that all is in vain and that nothing has changed.”