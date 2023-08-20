DA Gauteng calls for probe into R350m tender awarded to former govt employee

The tender relates to the accommodation of 6,000 crime prevention wardens, an initiative of the Nasi Ispani programme. It was awarded to Solani Mthethwa, a former general manager of Dinokeng Tourism which is a state-owned company under the Gauteng government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is asking questions after the provincial government awarded a former employee a R350 million accommodation tender.

This is contained in a legislature response by the Gauteng government to a question from DA shadow finance MEC Adrianna Randall.

In the response by the Gauteng Department for Economic Development, it said that it paid R350 million to Solani Accountants - a company registered under Solani Mthethwa.

The department said the money was for a facility where the 6,000 crime prevention wardens were being accommodated during their four months of training.



In another legislature response, the department paid over half a million to two companies registered under Mthethwa for accommodation and consultancy work.

Randall said these transactions and the officials involved in them should be subjected to an investigation.