ANC WC must speedily reduce distance between party and community - Cosatu

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape has called for the African National Congress (ANC) to stop distancing itself from community issues.

Cosatu said the ANC must be seen making a difference in the lives of the people in order to win back their loyalty.

Provincial chairperson, Motlasi Tsubane was speaking at the Dullah Omar regional conference in Cape Town on Saturday.

"Did we take the masses with us in terms of dealing with the issues, and that brings us to the question what kind of leaders of society are we when we cannot take up issues and we don't even bring along the masses?"

Tsubane further accused the ANC of failing to intervene in the recent taxi-stay-away-related riots.

"Comrades this conference is taking place at the time when there was a very brutal and violent taxi strike, and we must tell you as the federation that, that strike has exposed the organisation."

Meanwhile, the ANC's provincial secretary, Neville Delport, said he wants to be remembered as a leader that is not attached to any party factions.

According to Delport, the social programme of the ANC is weakened by members who are more concerned about material possessions and position within the party.

Speaking at the conference on Saturday, he said this kind of behaviour has led to the party being rejected by communities.

"We are watching, and we are not taking care of our own because we are fighting each other for positions. Comrades, contestation is good in the ANC but we don't need to hate each other."

Voting for the top leadership is set to get underway on Sunday.