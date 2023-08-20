Cope calls for urgent intervention as Samwu Tshwane strike set to continue

Cope is calling on the Human Rights Commission and Public Protector to intervene in the City of Tshwane municipal workers' strike, before the situations risks becoming worse.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress Of the People (Cope) has called for an intervention in the tension between the City of Tshwane and striking municipal workers.

This comes after the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) staged a protest outside the City’s headquarters last week, demonstrating against the City’s refusal to implement a 5.4% salary increase.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the party is calling on the Human Rights Commission and the Public Protector to urgently intervene.

"In the interest of the public, these institutions must not sit back and wait until people have died," he said.

Bloem said the situation has put the health of residents at risk as services have been suspended since the workers embarked on the strike three weeks ago.

