702 Walk The Talk: Mental health among top reasons for taking part

JOHANNESBURG - Mental health is one of the top reasons why people turned up in numbers for the annual 702 Walk The Talk on Sunday.

While others partook in the walk for physical fitness, a great number said it was a great experience for their mental well-being.

As walkers crossed the 3, 5 and 8-kilometre walks, they waved their medals in the air singing “sangena,sangena” which means "we have entered".

This despite some delays earlier on Sunday morning due to heavy traffic.

A father of four who who finished the 8km walk with his wife and four sons said it was a beautiful experience for families.

He said it was a nostalgic moment for him as he used to do this walk with his late father.

“It’s fantastic, I enjoyed doing the walk with the crowd and my family, this is something my father would never miss before COVID.”

The iconic walk returned after a three-year break.

It’s celebration at the finish line as hundreds complete the five and eight kilometre walk at the @702 walk the talk. The entertainment part is now set to begin.@motsoere_gloria pic.twitter.com/URb5YF9nmt ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Thungela company employees took part in walking against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

The company said showing its support against GBV was extremely important.

“As part of our inclusion and diversity strategy we are just saying we have zero tolerance for gender-based violence and our law officials need to do better in protecting our women and children," said the company's Nkuli Mngcungusa.