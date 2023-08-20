702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break

The annual walk is taking place at The Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng on Sunday morning, where hundreds are expected to walk for a good cause.

JOHANNESBURG - 702’s Walk the Talk is back after a three-year break.

The walk is taking place at The Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng on Sunday morning where hundreds are expected to walk for a good cause.

This year’s walk is hosted together with the Gauteng Tourism Authority.

The 23rd edition of the event is taking place in person following the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the country being put on lockdown.

Event director Danny Blumberg said there will be food stalls and entertainment.

“There will be a lot of vendors there that will be there and a lot of them are from Mogale City. Please do bring some money, there is a lot of entertainment to look forward to as well.”