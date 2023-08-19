Go

Trio linked to cross-border vehicle smuggling syndicate arrested in KZN

Three alleged members of the syndicate were arrested in Empangeni earlier this week.

FILE: Two of the suspects are accused of killing a prominent crime activist, Sipho ‘Juda’ Mthethwa, who was gunned down outside his home earlier in 2023. Picture: jirkaejc/123rf.com
19 August 2023 12:45

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola said police remain committed to preventing and combatting crime in KwaZulu-Natal.

This follows the arrest of three alleged members of a syndicate smuggling stolen vehicles to Mozambique.

The trio were arrested during an operation in Empangeni this week, and appeared in court.

Two of the suspects are also accused of killing a prominent anti-crime activist, Sipho ‘Juda’ Mthethwa, who was gunned down outside his home earlier in 2023.

Masemola said he was confident that the task team deployed to clamp down on cross-border smuggling syndicates in northern KwaZulu-Natal will continue to make progress.

“The trio is being linked to at least 52 more cases linked to car hijackings in northern KwaZulu-Natal,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

“The task team deployed to the area is confident that more arrests and vehicles will be recovered.”

