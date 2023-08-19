Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system

The utility embarked on a cut-off operation in the area on Friday, removing illegal connections and disconnecting non-paying customers.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said constant power outages in Randburg are a result of overloading the system through illegal connections.

The utility embarked on a cut-off operation in the area on Friday, removing illegal connections and disconnecting non-paying customers.

A growing number of municipalities in the city are adopting the cut-off model across the province in a bid to get customers to pay monies owed to municipalities for services.

City Power said its cut off-operation in Randburg follows complaints by the business community in the area that an informal settlement had connected to the grid.

This has caused trips in the area and constant power outages due to overloading.

It said these illegal connections have put a massive strain on the city's infrastructure, and in some instances, this has caused fires that have burnt down homes.

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni launched a similar project called Operation Siyacima Manje Namhlanje, meaning, ‘we are switching it off today’.

Ekurhuleni is disconnecting water and electricity to residential buildings that have not been paying for the services.

City Power said illegal connections have led to a serious loss of revenue in the city, and it would continue with these operations.