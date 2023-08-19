Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA’s unemployment

The president said once infrastructure reforms to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are 'properly bedded down', the country will see an 'uptick in the creation of jobs'.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the repairing of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is crucial to decreasing the unemployment rate in the country.

This week, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released labour figures that showed there was a slight improvement in the number of jobs added to the economy for the second quarter of 2023.

However, with the unemployment rate at 32.6%, Ramaphosa said it is still high.

The president was speaking at the Turffontein Racecourse, where the African National Congress’s (ANC) National Working Committee kicked off its three-day meeting on Saturday.

During the COVID-19 lockdown period, South Africa’s railway infrastructure was severely damaged, affecting thousands of businesses in the sector’s value chain.

On Friday, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) announced it hired 286 previously unemployed youth as peace officers, who would guard its infrastructure.

Ramaphosa said these were some of the initiatives that government has enacted to create jobs and rebuild the railway system.

"Once those reforms are properly bedded down as they are now being addressed, we are going to see an uptick in the creation of jobs, but government is not waiting for that. We are in the process of giving hope to our people."

Ramaphosa said solving the country’s energy crisis is crucial in government’s effort to create a conducive environment for businesses.