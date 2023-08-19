National govt to intervene where municipalities are failing, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said there are a number of issues in local government that have been identified as requiring national intervention.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the national government would be intervening in local service delivery issues where municipalities are failing.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a doorstep media briefing at the Turffontein race course in Johannesburg on Saturday, where the African National Congress (ANC) kicked off its National Working Committee meeting.

The committee is meeting for a three-day conference where it will be discussing issues of governance, service delivery, and policy implementation in Gauteng.

Speaking on service delivery challenges, Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC President, said the “nub of the matter” is the country’s legislation assigns a lot of power to local governments who are failing at executing tasks.



“A good example is Rooiwal water works which was left to the Tshwane municipality for years and nothing happened and I had to go there and say national is now going to intervene which is precisely what we are doing the same throughout the country as well where we are finding lapses in local service delivery.”

Other issues on the committee’s three-day agenda also include the rebuilding of the ANC local branches in Gauteng.

According to Ramaphosa, for the ANC to win next year’s general elections, it needs to ensure all its branches are functioning.

“The ANC is now at a stage where it feels that we are making a great deal of progress the organisation is working much better greater unity is being engendered in the ANC. The leaders of the ANC are functioning well they are crisscrossing the length and the breadth of the country and the branches are coming alive.”