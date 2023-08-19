Multi-Party Charter for SA a 'gang of losers', says Lesufi

The ANC Gauteng chairperson said the seven-party alliance is a tacit admission by the respective parties that they cannot win an election by themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the 'moonshot pact' does not pose any threat to the ruling party.

This week, seven opposition parties formed a coalition that seeks to wrestle power away from the ANC after next year’s elections.

READ: Multi-Party Charter for SA formally enters pre-elections coalition agreement

Lesufi was speaking at the Turffontein racecourse where the ANC national working committee (NWC) kicked off its three-day meeting.

Lesufi described the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa as a gang of losers.

He said the alliance is a tacit admission by the respective parties that they cannot win an election by themselves.

READ: Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of the vote

Lesufi said the coalition is not sustainable.

“They have got diverse policy differences, they don't believe literally in everything and you have to take coalition governments in local governments. South Africans should be really scared if they see something of that nature and there are many political parties that were with them before and they are no longer with them, why?”

The ANC said it is not engaging in any coalition talks at the moment as it is confident of winning an outright majority in next year’s election.