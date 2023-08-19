MP man arrested for suspected illegal mining also charged with attempted murder

The suspect, who is currently in custody, was engaging in illegal mining activities when he was found by police.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspected illegal miner has been shot and wounded in Mpumalanga after he pulled out a firearm on police officers.

Officials say the incident took place in Barberton on Friday when some police were patrolling the area.

The suspect, who is currently in custody, was engaging in illegal mining activities when he was found by police.

Police say the suspect is currently under police supervision in hospital and will appear in court after he recovers.

Spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the charges include attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, pointing with a firearm as well as illegal mining.

“More charges could possibly be added against the suspect. He is expected to appear in court soon facing the said charges. Police are still in pursuit of another suspect who is still on the run," Mohlala said.