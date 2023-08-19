Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa trial wrapped up on a tense note on Friday after defence lawyers tried to discredit forensic evidence.

He was the first forensic officer to arrive at the scene to collect evidence and piece together how Meyiwa was shot in what’s believed to be a home invasion.

While it’s understood a gun was fired during a scuffle with two alleged intruders, some of the circumstances leading to the murder remain unclear.

“Based on my reconstruction of the crime scene, my inference is that the deceased [Meyiwa] could have had his back to the kitchen door, somewhere towards the centre of the kitchen," said Mosia.

Mosia also previously told the court that he believes two shots were fired from a revolver.

Defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo pressed Mosia on his testimony but Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng interjected.

Nxumalo: "It did not occur to you that the bullet might have ricocheted and landed elsewhere?"

Mokgoatlheng: "His evidence is very clear. He says ‘look, I don’t have expertise in that field. There are persons who are trained, like ballistic experts who even reconstruct scene’. Let’s just do this case properly. You are cross-examining a forensic gatherer like you are cross-examining a ballistic expert. So you can cross-examine the whole day but his evidence in the final analysis is that he’s not a ballistic expert."