Govt must expand resources to help combat high crime rate in SA - Popcru

These sentiments come after crime statistics for the months between April and June were released on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on government to increase resources for police to help combat the high crime rate in the country.

The union said while police understand where the problems are, there aren't enough resources to address those issues.

It said while some crimes, including murder and sexual offences, decreased, there is still a lot more that needs to be done.

"Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal is one such case wherein there is only one police station servicing a population of just over 158,000 people, therefore making it difficult for law enforcement officers to be consistently available to address such crime challenges,” said spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.