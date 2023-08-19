Dullah Omar conference: ANC WC secretary calls for unity instead of infighting

Neville Delport said the party has lost the trust of communities due to party members occupied with fighting over positions.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary in the Western Cape has called for party members to unite.

Neville Delport was speaking at the Dullah Omar Region elective conference in Cape Town on Saturday.

He said the party has lost the trust of communities due to party members occupied with fighting over positions.

The region has been embroiled in a number of internal disputes, which led to its disbandment early last year.

Delport said the party depends on Dullah Omar - which is the biggest ANC region in the province, to win back the Western Cape province.

Delport called for party members to wake up to the reality of challenges faced by communities.

"The challenges that we are facing in our communities comrades, comrades is very deep and it's painful. This DA [Democratic Alliance] government comrades is using our people every single day."