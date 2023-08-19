'Challenges facing women not just a numbers game': Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker

The judge delivered the opening address at the 'Empowering Women in Employment Law' conference in Sandton. This as this year marks 100 years since women were first admitted into the legal profession in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The challenges women face in the legal profession were placed in the spotlight on Saturday, at the “Empowering Women in Employment Law” conference in Sandton.

This year marks 100 years since women were first admitted into the legal profession in South Africa. And the conference is taking place as part of the '100 More Years Campaign'. It sees jurists, legal practitioners and aspirant lawyers come together to discuss the challenges women face in the profession.

Delivering the opening address, Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said: "As the previously disadvantaged and women know only too well, the challenge facing them is not only a numbers game, it is far deeper than that.

"We are all part of a society in transformation and that implies an ever-developing process of building mindsets that more closely align with our constitutional values."

Rabkin-Naicker also used the opportunity to highlight the labour court’s role in this process.

"As for the labour court, it is not only our jurisdiction under the LRA, employment equity act and other employment statutes that behoves us to contribute to the empowerment of women in the workplace. It is also the very nature of our court as one of equity and law. And that assists us in this process.

"The labour court prides itself on being a forum in which lay people including women employees can get access to justice," she added.