ANC NWC paying Gauteng structures a visit over the weekend

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee's (NWC) long-awaited visit to its structures in Gauteng will finally take place this weekend.

This as some in the party call for an assessment of the agreements the province has made with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to control some of Gauteng's metros.

The NWC will be meeting structures including the provincial executive committee until Monday.

Gauteng is the looming general election's battleground, with the ANC holding onto the province by a 50.19% win at the 2019 elections.

The ANC will formally disband its Ekurhuleni regional executive this weekend. This comes after the court found the conference irregular and unlawful.

Eyewitness News understands that attempts by provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza to appeal the verdict were halted by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. He is likely to give his view on why it's best not to challenge the High Court's judgement.

A letter written by ANC chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi a month ago questioning the relationship with the EFF will probably also make it to the agenda.

as some call for a reconfigured arrangement or the possibility of walking out of co-governing in some of Gauteng metros.

The ANC must also assess the provincial election missionary. This could see former provincial leaders being brought in to support the province.

A similar decision was taken in KwaZulu-Natal where the ANC is facing the possibility of losing support in the polls.

Mbalula will give a media briefing visit in KZN and Gauteng on Tuesday.