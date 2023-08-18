Zephany Nurse kidnapper Lavona Solomon released from prison

In 2016, Solomon was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping Nurse as a newborn baby in 1997, but only served seven years of her prison time before being released.

CAPE TOWN - Zephany Nurse's kidnapper, Lavona Solomon, was released from prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Nurse was abducted as a newborn baby at the Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997.

Solomon changed Nurse's name to Miche Solomon and raised her as her own.

Nurse only found out who she really was by chance when she befriended her biological sister in high school.

READ: ‘I’m at peace’: Zephany Nurse ‘relieved’ ahead of kidnapper’s jail release

Solomon kidnapped Nurse when she was only three days old at the time in April 1997.

She walked out of Groote Schuur Hospital with her while her mother was sleeping.

Solomon was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping, fraud and contravening the Children's Act in 2016.

She only served seven years of her prison term.

Solomon will be admitted into the system of community corrections and serve the remainder of her sentence until it expires in 2026.