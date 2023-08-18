Zandile Gumede and co-accused set to return to court as corruption trial resumes

A state witness in the matter is expected to conclude his testimony. Proceedings hit a pause earlier this week as the witness was reported sick.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused are set to return to the Durban High Court for their fraud and corruption case on Friday.

A state witness in this matter is expected to conclude his testimony.

Proceedings hit a pause earlier this week due to the witness being sick. It is unclear whether or not the witness will be ready to continue giving evidence in court.

The multimillion-rand case is linked to a 2016 Durban solid waste tender worth over R300 million.

Court is expected to start earlier than usual on Friday to make up for lost time.

Judge Sharmaine Balton said if needs be, the proceedings may even adjourn later than usual.