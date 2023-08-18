Thabo Mosia's investigation into Meyiwa murder scene limited to witness accounts

On Friday, forensic officer Thabo Mosia testified that he only collected evidence according to what witnesses told him happened in the house in the hours that led to the Bafana Bafana captain's shooting in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic officer Thabo Mosia told the court that his investigations of the Senzo Meyiwa murder scene were limited to what witnesses told him happened in the house in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Mosia was back on the stand for a third day on Friday, testifying about the evidence he collected in the aftermath of the murder.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot, allegedly during a scuffle with intruders in Vosloorus in 2014.

While Mosia said the Provincial Task Team was responsible for doing a thorough sweep of the scene, he said he didn’t swab the kitchen door, where the alleged intruders are believed to have stormed through.

“I was given information that the kitchen door was used frequently,” he said.

Defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo also flagged Mosia’s failure to swab one of the other bedroom doors, admitting that the people in the house with the footballer when he was killed were not considered suspects.

“The reason why I’m concerned about the bedroom where you did not take swabs is because there is evidence before this court that Tumelo Madlala, after the gun went off, ran into that bedroom where you did not take swabs.”

“My investigations are directed towards the perpetrators and not towards the victims,” Mosia said.



“So, it didn’t occur to you that the people in the house could be suspects?” Nxumalo asked.

“No, it didn’t occur to me,” Mosia responded.

Court adjourned with proceedings expected to continue next week.