Solicitor-General calls for end to Marikana massacre compensation claims

CAPE TOWN - More than a decade since the Marikana massacre, Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani says a line has to eventually be drawn on civil claims against the state.

Pandelani said there’s no slush fund to entertain claimants who had already been paid, suing for further damages.

Taxpayers have already forked out over three hundred and thirty million rands to victims’ families and those who were arrested, detained or injured as a result of the wildcat strike at the Lonmin mine in 2012.

Thirty-four people were killed in the police shootings, while another ten people died in the prior days.

The Solicitor-General said 34 families of those who died had been compensated while two claims still remain unsettled.

"There’s this false narrative that government has not paid a cent and we are saying 'here are the figures that have been audited.'"

But at least 320 relatives of the deceased want to be compensated too while some of those already paid are looking for further compensation for what’s been termed constitutional damages.

"When you are paying, you are paying in full and final settlement. These matters have been with us for eleven years, and at some point in time, we really, really need closure."

Pandelani said the issue of compensation should not be politicised, neither should it be extended indefinitely.