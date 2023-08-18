Sentencing of Phoenix brothers over Mondli Majola assault set for Friday

The pair were captured on CCTV footage attacking 19-year-old Mondli Majola during the July 2021 unrest in Phoenix.

DURBAN - The Durban High Court is set to sentence the Govender brothers, Ned and Dylan on Friday.

At the start of the case, a postmortem indicated that Majola died as a result of a stab wound to his head.

This led to his body being exhumed in October 2021 for another postmortem, which confirmed he was shot in the head.

But in July this year, the Durban High Court said the Govender brothers did not kill Majola. It instead found them guilty of harming him.

Earlier this month, a probation officer told the court that the brothers did not show any remorse for attacking the teen.