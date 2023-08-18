Santaco ready to meet CoCT halfway after high court ruling on taxi impoundments

The taxi council said it felt 'vindicated in its view' that its taxis could only be impounded if they were being operated without permits, if the driver was without a licence or public driving permit, or if the vehicles were found to be unroadworthy.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has laid bare its readiness to iron out its differences with the City of Cape Town and focus on the work of the task team.

Santaco's court interdict against the city was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The taxi council argued that taxis were being impounded outside of an agreement reached to end a week-long strike last week.

The City of Cape Town maintained that it never impounded vehicles outside the National Land Transport Act.

It further welcomed the court's judgement and the clarification of the terms around the impoundments as agreed by the task team and the court.

The judgement clarifies that vehicles can be impounded if they are being operated without permits, if the driver is without a licence or public driving permit, or where vehicles are not roadworthy.

“Santaco feels vindicated in its view that minibus taxis can only be impounded on the three grounds agreed upon,” said Santaco's provincial deputy chairperson, Nceba Enge.

Enge added that the city's reports on Santaco's view aimed to ruin its public image.