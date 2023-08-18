Samwu strike: Tshwane ANC says city’s financial woes ‘not a workers' problem’

The party is one of the political organisations that supports the municipal workers' protests over the city's refusal to implement a 5.4% salary increase, saying that workers shouldn't be on the receiving end of its financial crisis.

TSHWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said it was unfair that municipal workers in the city were being punished for the failures of the municipality.

Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu), once again, took their frustrations to the streets of the Pretoria CBD on Friday afternoon.

They were protesting over the city's refusal to implement a 5.4% salary increase, while further calling for the reinstatement of dismissed workers.

Over 100 workers were fired for partaking in Samwu's demonstrations.

The ANC in Tshwane is one of the political organisations in support of Samwu’s protest over wage disputes.

The party said it seemed that the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led government was uninterested in finding a common ground with the striking municipal workers.

ANC regional secretary George Matjila said while he acknowledged the city’s money woes, workers shouldn’t be on the receiving end of the financial crisis.

“They can’t speak of them not having finances, and so on. It’s not a workers' problem. They have to see to it that they mobilise resources.”

He said the city was merely ignoring the cries of its workers.