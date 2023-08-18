Rwandan genocide-accused Kayishema's lawyer hopeful he’ll get political asylum

After abandoning his bail application in June, Kayishema, who faces 54 immigration-related charges and extradition to Tanzania, indicated he would be applying for political asylum instead.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer of the Rwandan national accused of being involved in the country’s 1994 genocide is hopeful that his client will receive political asylum.

Sixty-two-year-old Fulgence Kayishema's case was postponed to 27 October for further investigations, after a brief appearance at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

At his last appearance, Kayishema abandoned his bail application, indicating that he would be applying for political asylum instead.

His lawyer, Juan Smuts, said the matter remains pending.

Kayishema faces 54 immigration-related charges and the State plans to add more to his sheet.

He was nabbed on a farm near Paarl, Western Cape in May, after being on the run for more than two decades.

Kayishema is also facing extradition to Arusha, Tanzania to stand trial for genocide.

The application to extradite him was launched by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

However, Smuts questioned the jurisdiction over which court should handle the matter.

"We're currently analysing and dissecting the papers. For me, the procedure that the State has followed in that is absolutely a novelty."

Smuts said that the case was postponed to 30 August for him to consult his client for further instructions on how to proceed.