Rwandan genocide-accused Kayishema expected back in court

The 62-year-old was nabbed on a farm near Paarl in the Western Cape in May, after being on the run for more than two decades.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide is expected back at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sixty-two-year-old Fulgence Kayishema is facing 54 immigration-related charges.

However, his family believes the South African authorities got the wrong man.

At his last appearance, Kayishema abandoned his bail application and indicated that he'd be applying for political asylum instead.

There are concerns though that his application could delay his trial.

However, the state said the political asylum application has no bearing on the case.

The state also indicated that it has come across new evidence which may lead to new charges being added to its charge sheet.