Quarterly crime stats: Murder & sex crimes down, attempted murder spikes

The South African Police Service (SAPS) briefed Parliament on Friday morning on the latest crime statistics for the period April to June 2023.

CAPE TOWN - The murder rate is down, as are sexual crimes.

But there’s been a major spike in attempted murder.

During this time, 6,228 people were killed.

This is a decrease of 196 or 3.1%.

Sexual crimes are also down by 2.1%.

But attempted murder is up by 7%.

All provinces, with the exception of Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, reported decreases in the murder rate over the three-month period.

The most murders were reported at the Inanda and Umlazi police stations in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Western Cape follows with the most number of murders reported at Delft, Gugulethu and Harare police stations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele: "We’ve realised that we’ve taken the right direction, I’m sure the green shoots will be there. Not much but we think as we said last time, it looks like we are turning the tide. We hope the trend will grow."