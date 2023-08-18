Public misled about agreed terms of taxi task team - WC Mobility MEC Mackenzie

The Western Cape Mobility Department and the City of Cape Town said that South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s decision to go to court would shed light on the task team's agreed terms.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Mobility Department and the City of Cape Town said that the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s decision to go to court would shed light on the task team's agreed terms.

This comes after Santaco filed an application for a court interdict against the impoundment of taxis this week.

The city has since impounded 14 taxis after the taxi association agreed to put a stop to the stay-away last week.

Provincial Mobility Department MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, said that the public had been misled about the agreed terms of the task team.

"We have been very concerned by misleading information circulating about the moratorium on all impoundments, which is not correct and creates the risk of confrontation on the roads between officers and minibus taxi drivers or operators."

The Western Cape High Court is expected to rule on Santaco’s interdict application on Friday.