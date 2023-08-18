Go

Phoenix brothers sentenced to 7 years in jail for Mondli Majola attack

The Durban High Court sentenced the pair on Friday.

FILE: Brothers Dylan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court on 6 October 2021. They're accused of killing 19-year-old Mondli Majola during the Phoenix unrest in July. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
18 August 2023 12:51

DURBAN - The two Phoenix brothers who attacked teenager Mondli Majola during the July 2021 unrest have been sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Majola subsequently died from his injuries.

Ned and Dylan Govender were initially charged for Majola’s murder in 2021.

However, in May this year, the court cleared them on the murder charge.

The Durban High Court sentenced the pair on Friday.

The convicted criminals have now been sent to jail.

Judge Gregory Kruger said he reached a decision on the sentence after considering various reports before him.

This included the probation officer's report, which said the pair were not remorseful for their crimes.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: "The accused were sentenced to an effective seven years imprisonment. This is for the assault GBH, assault common and attempted charges that they were convicted of."

Thirty-six people died in different parts of Phoenix during the unrest period.

