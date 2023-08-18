Phoenix brothers sentenced to 7 years in jail for Mondli Majola attack

The Durban High Court sentenced the pair on Friday.

DURBAN - The two Phoenix brothers who attacked teenager Mondli Majola during the July 2021 unrest have been sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Majola subsequently died from his injuries.

Ned and Dylan Govender were initially charged for Majola’s murder in 2021.

However, in May this year, the court cleared them on the murder charge.

The Phoenix brothers Ned and Dylan Govender have been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for assault with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm, common assault and attempted murder linked to the attack of 19-year-old Mondli Majola, during the 2021 July unrest. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/8MrQMuZ3Fz ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 18, 2023

The convicted criminals have now been sent to jail.

Judge Gregory Kruger said he reached a decision on the sentence after considering various reports before him.

This included the probation officer's report, which said the pair were not remorseful for their crimes.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: "The accused were sentenced to an effective seven years imprisonment. This is for the assault GBH, assault common and attempted charges that they were convicted of."

Thirty-six people died in different parts of Phoenix during the unrest period.