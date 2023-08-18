Outa calls for speedy investigation into NSFAS CEO over new payment system

NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo was placed on special leave as the scheme investigates allegations levelled against him in relation to the scheme's new direct payment system.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) is calling on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to accelerate its investigation into its CEO to ensure the matter does not affect student allowances.

The plea comes after NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo was placed on special leave as the scheme investigates allegations levelled against him in relation to the scheme's new direct payment system.

It's alleged Nongogo has a relationship with one of the companies that have been appointed for the new Nsfas direct payment system.

Students have been complaining about, among other things, high bank charges and their inability to access funds that had been deposited into their accounts.

This has led to a series of protests across the country.

“It is a shame that public funds are wasted on inflated prices and fees by service providers, while legitimate concerns by civil society and people who are directly affected by poor government decisions, in this case, students who rely on financial aid are ignored by those in power," said Outa's head of investigation Rudie Heyneke.

"The actions of executives at higher education institutions have a huge impact on the youth and the future of our country and should always be above suspicion," he added.