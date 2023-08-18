New Prasa peace officers to help in the fight against infrastructure vandalism

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has welcomed new measures put in place to secure its infrastructure.

This as 286 safety and security graduates are to be sworn in on Friday.

The railway agency has been unable to maintain and manage its service over the last few years due to increased theft and vandalism along its lines.

But Prasa said now, the graduates will be able to significantly improve the security of its assets.

The group will be sworn as new peace officers which will give them the authority to arrest any suspects who disrupt the operations of the service.

"This is a positive step in bolstering the fight against theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure. The 286 graduates are part of Prasa’s insourced security personnel, employed directly by the organisation," said Prasa's spokesperson Andiswa Makhanda.

"The graduates have completed a training programme accredited by Sasseta [Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority] which includes training in law, criminal law, and law of evidence among other disciplines."