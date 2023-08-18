Multi-Party Charter for SA to make presidential pick after poll results known

The collective, who go by the name Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, signed a power sharing agreement in Kempton Park on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The seven political parties who formally entered into a pre-elections coalition agreement said they would only deal with the question of who should be their presidential candidate once the election results were out.

The collective, who go by the name Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, signed a power-sharing agreement in Kempton Park on Thursday.

This will see the leader of the biggest party becoming the leader of government business, responsible for setting the legislative agenda and getting reforms passed.

The parties, which include the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Freedom Front Plus, believe their agreement to work together is the game changer South African politics has been missing.

This week’s major political story saw the coming together of seven parties agreeing on a vision, priorities and shared governing principles.

This as the grouping seeks ways to woo South African voters away from endorsing the African National Congress (ANC) once more.

A collective manifesto will be delivered by the seven.

The sharing of positions, should they get into government, will be done proportionally in line with the election results, with merits being taken into consideration when it comes to different positions.

The charter also slammed the concept of cadre deployment, instead seeking to build a professional public service.

Those who are put forward to occupy office will have to undergo a lifestyle audit.

Meanwhile, leaders from the charter have attempted to defend the lack of diversity during its two-day meeting – only three women were part of its deliberations.

