Meyiwa murder trial: Forensic officer Thabo Mosia expected back on the stand

Mosia was the first forensic officer to arrive on the scene to collect evidence to piece together how the footballer was killed in what’s believed to be a botched robbery in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Seasoned forensic officer Thabo Mosia is expected back on the stand on Friday morning when the Senzo Meyiwa trial continues.

This will be the third day Mosia testifies in the high-profile trial.

Mosia has told the court that he believes two shots were fired from the gun that killed Meyiwa.

“When I looked at the one was on the floor, the spot at which the projectile was, and as well as the door, I concluded that it could have been two times that the firearm was discharged.”

He further told the court that based on his findings, he believes a revolver was used to shoot the footballer and not a nine-millimetre pistol.

Mosia’s testimony comes as the conduct of police officers remains in sharp focus, with defence lawyers critical of some of the shortcomings during investigations.

Five men are being tried for the crime.

While lawyers are expected to continue to zero in on the type of gun used in the murder, the identity of the shooter remains unknown.