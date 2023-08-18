July 2021 unrest: Govender brothers sentence must serve as a deterrent, says NPA

Ned and Dylan Govender were sentenced to seven years behind bars for the assault and attempted murder of Mondli Majola during the 2021 July unrest.

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal said it hopes the sentence given to Ned and Dylan Govender, who attacked a teenager during the 2021 July unrest, will send a clear message to offenders that they cannot get away with crime.

The Phoenix brothers were sentenced to seven years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of Mondli Majola.

The Durban High Court handed down the sentence on Friday.



Although Majola died after the attack in 2021, the court ruled that the State failed to prove a murder case against the pair.

READ: Phoenix brothers found not guilty of murdering Mondli Majola

For count one - assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, the pair got three years each.

The pair were also sentenced to 12 months for common assault.

The NPA welcomed Friday's decision.

“The NPA in KwaZulu-Natal is pleased with the court’s findings. We welcome the court’s findings, and we hope that it is had a deterrent message to like-minded individuals,” said spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

The convicted criminals’ lawyers tried to appeal the sentence, but it was denied.