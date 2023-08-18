HJI welcomes ruling on disclosure of COVID vaccine contracts by govt

The HJI said Thursday’s judgment upholds 'the principles of transparency and accountability when our government procures health services using public funds'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has welcomed the Pretoria High Court’s ruling that government must hand over a paper trail relating to its negotiations around and procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, calling it “a massive victory for transparency and accountability”.

In 2021, the HJI lodged an application with the Health Department in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, seeking access to the documentation in question.

The application was refused, though, with the department citing “confidential agreements” as the reason.

The HJI then turned to the court, which on Thursday ruled in its favour.

The HJI has welcomed Thursday’s judgment saying it upholds “the principles of transparency and accountability when our government procures health services using public funds”.

The organisation also said it sets “an important precedent... especially as our government pursues National Health Insurance."

And that against the backdrop of increasing reports of corruption within the healthcare sector, “we cannot have a healthcare system shrouded in secrecy” and “procurement must be held in check”.

Further, though, the HJI also said the secrecy surrounding Covid-19 vaccine procurement is not just limited to South Africa, and that this judgment “can be leveraged by other countries to demand open contracting in their jurisdictions”.