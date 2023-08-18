High Court dismisses Santaco's bid to interdict CoCT's taxi impoundments

The ruling means taxis will continue to be impounded in terms of the National Land Transport Act.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council's high court application to interdict impoundments by the City of Cape Town has been dismissed.

The umbrella body had claimed taxis were being impounded outside of an agreement.

The ruling means taxis will continue to be impounded in terms of the National Land Transport Act.

The judgement clarifies vehicles can be impounded if they operate without permits and if the driver does not have a licence or public driving permit or where vehicles are not roadworthy.

On Thursday, the Western Cape government, and the City of Cape Town welcomed Santaco's move to take the legal route, saying a court decision would commit all parties to the agreed terms of a task team.

ALSO READ:

• CT taxi strike: no arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'

• Chikunga vows to ensure all agreed terms between Santaco, CoCT implemented

• Cost of WC taxi strike 'to be fairly substantial', says Winde

• Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway