GP Edu Dept shuts Crowthorne Christian Academy, moves learners elsewhere

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education is moving pupils from the bogus Crowthorne Christian Academy to other schools after it resolved to shut down the institution.

The school made headline this week over its hair policy, after a pupil was instructed not to return to school unless her dreadlocks were removed.

Footage of the incident has since gone viral and sparked controversy on social media platforms.

Thereafter, the Gauteng Department of Education found that the school had been registered under a different name and address in breach of its regulations.

The department said since the school closed its doors on Monday, it has not been able to communicate with the management.

Spokesperson Xolani Mkhwemte: “We are prepared to place all affected learners of the school to alternative schools as we believe Crowthorne Christian Academy is not an institution that can effectively educate our children.”