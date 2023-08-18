DA opens case against Samwu for alleged plot to kidnap Tshwane mayor’s wife

The DA said it has been alerted by a whistleblower that Samwu members are conspiring to kidnap Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink’s wife in a bid to have their wage increase demands met.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance in Tshwane is accusing members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) of conspiring to kidnap the wife of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.

This is on the back of the union’s ongoing protest against the city’s failure to implement a wage increase for municipal workers.

The party said it was alerted by a whistleblower that Samwu members were conspiring to kidnap Brink’s wife in a bid to have their demands met.

To this effect, the party has opened a case of conspiracy to kidnap and cause grievous bodily against the union at the Brooklyn Police Station on Friday.

The DA in Tshwane laid criminal charges against members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) participating in the unlawful strike against the city.https://t.co/c19wh2aOhg ' DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) August 18, 2023

The DA in Tshwane claims it's obtained screenshots from a Telegram group chat showing members of the municipal workers union planning to kidnap the Tshwane mayor’s wife.

The party said it has also managed to get access to the group and has witnessed the union members conspiring to sabotage the city’s service delivery plans.

DA caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the union cannot be allowed to voice their frustrations through illegal and dangerous activities.

“I’m sure that the mayor has taken precautions and put people in place to protect his wife, and it was on Wednesday that the mayor was made aware of this.”

Samwu’s protest has severely affected service delivery in the capital city as 100 municipal workers have since been dismissed.