Crime stats reveal schools have become rape hotspots

Though most reported cases between the April and June 2023 period took place at the home of either the victim or perpetrator, schools are increasingly becoming rape hotspots, with most incidents committed by learners.

CAPE TOWN - The latest crime statistics reveal a decline in the number of reported rape cases.

However, schools are increasingly becoming rape hotspots, with incidents mostly committed by learners.

These cases contributed to an alarming 9,252 cases of rape reported countrywide between April and June.

Most of these were filed at the Inanda Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal.

All provinces, excluding Free State and Gauteng, reported a decrease in reported rape cases.

The drop represented 264 fewer cases than over the same three-month period in 2022.

Most sexual assault cases took place at the home of either the victim or the perpetrator.

However, schools have become rape and murder scenes.



The police’s head of crime research, Norman Sekhukhune, explained: “We had seven murders at schools and two murders at tertiary institutions. We also had 55 rapes at schools, five at special schools, and three at tertiary.”

In at least 37 of the 55 school rape cases, learners were reported to be both the victims and the perpetrators of the crime.

Most school rape cases were reported in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.