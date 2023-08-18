Crime stats: More women killed in Q1 of 2023 than in the same period last year

The South African Police Service briefed Parliament on Friday morning on the latest statistics, which reveal a 3.1% decrease in the murder rate between April and June this year.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) briefed Parliament on Friday morning on the latest statistics, which revealed a 3.1% decrease in the murder rate between April and June this year.

Guns remained the weapon of choice to commit this crime.



The number of women killed between April and June sits at a total of 895.

A total of 293 children were also murdered during this three-month period.

The head of SAPS crime research, Norman Sekhukhune: "We had an increase of 40 counts more in terms of murders of women, 238 counts more of attempted murders, 1,138 in terms of assault GBH [grievous bodily harm]."

With 6,228 people killed, the latest murder statistics make the Eastern Cape the most dangerous province per capita, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.