Co-governing deals with ANC or EFF a no-no for Multi-Party Charter for SA

The seven parties which started talks over power sharing in Kempton Park on Thursday signed an agreement that will guide their approach to the looming general polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The newly formed Multi-Party Charter for South Africa has resolved to never entertain any working arrangement or co-governing agreement with the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and any rival formations.

On Thursday, the organisations agreed to open an invitation to like-minded parties to enter into talks.

And while they've shut the door on working with the ANC or the red berets, this is only limited to national and provincial government.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba explained why they refuse to consider the EFF.

"Our policy offerings between us as ActionSA and EFF are so diverse I don't even want to begin the process but I've already declared openly and I'm declaring to you, at local government level, us as ActionSA, have got absolutely no problem working with the EFF."

