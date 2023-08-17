WC university students to escalate NSFAS fight to Parliament

Hundreds of students from various universities marched to Parliament on Wednesday to voice their dissatisfaction with the scheme's new direct funding model.

CAPE TOWN - University students in the Western Cape have decided to escalate their fight with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to Parliament.

Among their demands is the establishment of a commission of inquiry into NSFAS affairs, a review of the defunding of students and the doing away with the scheme's accommodation cap of R45,000 per year for all students.

On Tuesday, more than 300 students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) funded by NSFAS were evicted from private residences due to unpaid accommodation fees.

The property company leasing rooms to students said it had been experiencing payment issues from NSFAS via CPUT.

However, CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, said that they could not pay an unaccredited residence the same rate as an accredited one.

"This amount is R45,000 and the landlord is only eligible for an amount in the region of R41,200. We have had multiple meetings with the landlord to explain this."

She said that they were surprised at the decision to evict students when the majority had paid upfront for this month.