Tshwane DA set to open criminal case against Samwu

Amid a wage dispute, the DA is accusing the union of conspiring to commit sabotage and kidnapping.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane is set to open a criminal case against the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU), accusing the union of conspiring to commit sabotage and kidnapping, amid a wage dispute.

The three-weeklong wage strike in the city has impacted service delivery, with cases of violence and alleged intimidation reported by the metro.

To date, at least 100 workers have been dismissed for participating in the strike.

Democratic Alliance caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the charges are of conspiracy to commit sabotage, conspiracy to kidnap, and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

"The DA has obtained evidence of the above charges through an anonymous whistleblower. These conspiracies are crimes and will be treated as such. There is no room in the city of Tshwane for threats to security, and the lives of our residents."