Teaching and learning disrupted in Mossel Bay owing to protest

Community members marched to the local municipality on Thursday to air their grievances over increased municipal tariffs and alleged corruption within the municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said teaching and learning in Mossel Bay was hugely disrupted by protest action in the town.

Community members marched to the local municipality on Thursday to air their grievances over increased municipal tariffs and alleged corruption within the municipality.

A similar protest turned violent in Swellendam on Wednesday and more than 100 people were arrested and were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier said many pupils and teachers in Mossel Bay were unable to go to school on Thursday due to protest action.

"This is yet another devastating blow to our children’s education, just a week after a prolonged and violent minibus taxi strike. We simply cannot afford to lose any more teaching and learning time to disruptions, at a time when we are trying so hard to get back on track after the pandemic.”

READ MORE:

- Calm restored to Swellendam following violent protests

- Swellendam calm but tensions remain high, says ward councillor