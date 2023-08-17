Swellendam calm but tensions remain high, says ward councillor

Chaos broke out in the Overberg town on Wednesday when hundreds of angry residents took to the streets to voice their frustrations over service delivery-related issues.

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, a ward councillor in Swellendam said although things had calmed down in the town, tensions were still running very high.

Chaos broke out in the Overberg town on Wednesday when hundreds of angry residents took to the streets to voice their frustrations over service delivery-related issues.

At least 60 people have been arrested and a municipal building has been completely destroyed during the riots.

READ:

- Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest

- Calm restored to Swellendam following violent protests

- 27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam

The community is unhappy about a spike in municipal tariffs.

The town's mayor, Francois du Rand, and local community leaders met on Wednesday to find a solution to the problems facing the town.

However, African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor Julian Matthysen said that meeting came to naught.

"Yesterday, we tried to address the issues, but the Democratic Alliance refused to address the issues. Instead, they wanted to give a report from the municipality's side, the police side and from the disaster management's side. So, we could not reach an agreement."