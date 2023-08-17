Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State reveals plan to link gun to one of the accused

It’s understood the gun used in the taxi killing may also be the same gun used in the footballer’s murder only three months apart.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has revealed part of its plan to link Mthobisi Mncube to the gun that killed the Bafana Bafana captain.

The footballer was shot in an apparent robbery at his girlfriend’s maternal home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Five men are being tried for the murder, including Mncube, a convicted hitman who is serving time for the murder of a taxi boss in Alexandra, north of Joburg.

It’s understood the gun used in the taxi killing may also be the same gun used in the footballer’s murder only three months apart.

State advocate George Baloyi told the court that evidence given by investigators Mandla Masondo and Bhekumuzi Dlamini would later be used to narrow in on the weapon that fired the kill shot.

“My lord, the court will remember that during the Section 150 address, the State indicated that the State will aver that the firearm that was found in accused 3’s [Mthobisi Mncube]. Possession is being connected with the bullet point that was found on the scene. So, the purpose of leading the evidence will then be to indicate that the accused was in possession of this firearm.”

Baloyi made the comments after Mncube’s defence lawyer, Charles Mnisi, tried to have the charge on the illegal gun possession dropped on the grounds that he had already been convicted on the same charge in the Alexandra murder.

But Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng drew Mnisi’s attention to his previous submission to the court where he denied that his client knew anything about the gun in question.



“Something just strikes me, and I don’t want Mr Mnisi to be prejudiced. Do you remember, concerning that firearm, what you said? This one is very critical. You said: ‘My client will tell the court that he has nothing whatsoever to do with that firearm.' Let’s leave it at that."

Mnisi responded by saying: “That’s in relation to this case.”

