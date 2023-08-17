SA security cluster has ace up its sleeve to rid BRICS Summit of load shedding

NatJoints co-chairperson Tebello Mosikili said Eskom’s scheduled power cuts are one of the priority issues discussed by the BRICS security committee – which is made up of various government departments.

JOHANNESBURG - The national security cluster said it has contingency plans in place to ensure load shedding does not adversely affect the BRICS Summit in Sandton from next Tuesday.

While South Africa continues to contend with power cuts - over 40 heads of State will gather for the 15th annual BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) on Thursday, updated the public on its preparedness to host the gathering.

BRICS is a group of some of the world’s major economies – comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"We ensure those that will be granted the opportunity to host any event; to put all measures, to look at any different energy support that they can get, to make sure the event won't be affected adversely by load shedding."

Mosikili couldn't confirm whether there would be adequate electricity supply for the duration of the three-day conference next week.

The security cluster is confident that it has covered all of its bases to ensure things run smoothly during the summit.