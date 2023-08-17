SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira

The national Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 sub-variant EG.5 or Eris. Officials said it was found in a sample taken from a patient in Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - Researcher and virologist Professor Tulio de Oliveira said that there was no cause for concern regarding the last COVID-19 infection news.

De Oliveira is the head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP).

He said that since the end of 2021, we've had various lineages of Omicron circulating in South Africa without an increase in hospitalisations.

"It's not much different from the one that has been circulating in South Africa for the past six months and we have no reason to be concerned in South Africa about this lineage of Omicron causing a wave of hospitalisations or death."

De Oliveira added that there was no need for panic.

"It's not a new variant, it's just a lineage of Omicron, not very different from the one that was circulating in South Africa for the past six months and since then we have not seen increasing cases, increase of hospitalisations, increase in deaths."

He said that we had the systems in place to make sure citizens were updated and informed if there was any cause for concern.

"We have a very strong and robust system of genomic surveillance. If we find anything unusual that we should be concerned about, we will be communicating with the public with the Department of Health as we have done multiple times."